Ukrainian men with residence permit and work to be able to stay in Germany – Scholz

Ukrainians with residence permits and work will be able to remain in Germany, even despite the desire of the Ukrainian state to return citizens living abroad to participate in the war against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a speech at an event of the RND newspaper group, Dw reports.

"The legal situation is such that living here is not in question. Employment also leads to security of residence," he said.

The Chancellor also called on Ukrainians to find employment in Germany.

"We hope that those who came from Ukraine will work as soon as they are able to work. It is worth saying that many are already doing this, but there are still several hundred thousand of those who are urgently needed in the labor market," he emphasized.