Zelenskyy: Task number one is to thwart Russian offensive plans

The number one task for the defense forces today is to thwart Russian offensive plans, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Saturday.

"The accomplishment of this task depends on every soldier, every sergeant, every officer. I thank all the commanders who actually do everything necessary to ensure that our warriors are properly motivated and clearly know how to act," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "today, attention is primarily to the front – the situation in those areas of ours where there is now the greatest risk of Russian offensive actions."

"Our defensive operations are underway in Kharkiv region, near the villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka. These are border villages. For two days now, our troops have been conducting counterattack actions there, defending Ukrainian territory," he said.

"The situation in Donetsk region also remains especially tense, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction – it's Semenivka, Netailove. More than thirty combat engagements occur there every day. It's extremely difficult. Of course, we also pay attention to all the other directions of our defense actions. Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Vremivka directions," Zelenskyy said.

"This morning and just now, there were reports by the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. We are strengthening our positions, in particular, in Kharkiv region – by adding forces there. The artillery is working exactly as it should," Zelenskyy said.