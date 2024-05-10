New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

The next security assistance package, which will be transferred to Ukraine from the U.S. Department of Defense stockpile and is estimated at $400 million, includes air defense systems, artillery rounds, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

According to the U.S. defense website on Friday, the package includes additional ammunition for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, additional ammunition for Nasams surface-to-air missile systems, Stinger surface-to-air missiles, tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire-guided (TOW), precision-guided aircraft munitions and high-velocity anti-radiation missiles (HARM).

The package also includes additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers, mine resistant vehicles (MRAP), heavy equipment trailers, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, coastal and river patrol boats, as well as equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems.

The package also provides for the supply of small arms and additional ammunition for them, grenades, equipment for detonating ammunition and for clearing obstacles, chemical, biological and radioactive defense equipment, as well as various spare parts, training equipment, maintenance equipment and other auxiliary equipment.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression," the statement said.