Belgium to allocate EUR 9 mln for energy infrastructure in Ukraine – federal minister

Belgium will provide additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 9 million to repair damaged energy infrastructure, Belgian Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez said on Friday.

"Ukraine's energy infrastructure is dilapidated and too centralized, which makes it very vulnerable," the minister said, as quoted by the RTBF TV channel.

The EUR 9 million will be channeled through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which has set up a system to quickly procure parts and supply new equipment to repair damaged or destroyed infrastructure. At the same time, UNDP "focuses on sustainable and decentralized energy sources," Gennez explained.

According to her, "together with military assistance, this support will help strengthen the stability of Ukraine."