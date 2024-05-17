Facts

14:21 17.05.2024

Zelenskyy: Partners not pushing us to negotiate with Russia


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the partners are not pushing Ukraine to negotiate the end of the war with Russia, however, according to his feelings, and it is felt in the world atmosphere.

"The partners are not pushing us. Although it seems to me that it is felt in the atmosphere of the world. And here we just need to be very persistent and strong. And the right platform has been chosen today, where we have an initiative - the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with reporters on Thursday.

Speaking about the main topics of talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Kyiv this week, Zelenskyy named a new $2 billion defense package, U.S. proposals on security guarantees and discussion of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington.

According to Zelenskyy, in particular, "we discussed our [Ukrainian] vision of the NATO Summit. They heard our vision, accepted this information and came back with feedback."

In addition, one of Zelenskyy's main issues with Blinken was Ukraine's need for air defense.

Tags: #zelensky

