15:47 08.05.2024

Rada extends effect of martial law, general mobilization

Rada extends effect of martial law, general mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decrees of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on extending the duration of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

A total of 339 out of 336 deputies voted for relevant bills No. 11234 and No. 11235 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said on Telegram.

According to the draft laws, the terms of martial law and general mobilization are extended from May 14.

As reported, this is the eleventh decision of the Ukrainian parliament on the operation of martial law and mobilization, starting from the day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

