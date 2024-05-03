Facts

14:22 03.05.2024

Kuleba, Cameron in Kyiv discuss accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, with main focus on air defense

1 min read
Kuleba, Cameron in Kyiv discuss accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, with main focus on air defense

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with British Foreign Minister David Cameron in Kyiv the acceleration of military assistance and the next steps to ensure the possibility of using frozen Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

It was great to have David Cameron in Kyiv to focus on speeding up military aid to Ukraine, particularly air defense, as well as our joint preparations for upcoming international events,” Kuleba said on X.

The ministers also focused on the next steps to ensure that frozen Russian assets can be used in the interests of Ukraine.

“I am grateful to the UK for standing foursquare with Ukraine,” Kuleba stressed.

Tags: #cameron #kuleba #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

13:54 03.05.2024
During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron starts negotiations on 100-year partnership between Ukraine and UK

12:09 03.05.2024
British FM Cameron visiting Lviv

British FM Cameron visiting Lviv

10:31 03.05.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with British FM Cameron in Kyiv

Zelenskyy holds meeting with British FM Cameron in Kyiv

09:37 03.05.2024
Kuleba, Sikorski discuss positive trend in Ukrainian-Polish relations

Kuleba, Sikorski discuss positive trend in Ukrainian-Polish relations

19:40 02.05.2024
Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

15:03 01.05.2024
Kuleba invites Mongolian FM to visit Ukraine

Kuleba invites Mongolian FM to visit Ukraine

20:31 30.04.2024
Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

13:06 27.04.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroys 21 of 34 enemy missiles – Ukrainian Air Forces

Ukrainian air defense destroys 21 of 34 enemy missiles – Ukrainian Air Forces

17:48 25.04.2024
Kuleba welcomes report of OSCE Moscow Mechanism on arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

Kuleba welcomes report of OSCE Moscow Mechanism on arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

19:19 24.04.2024
Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

LATEST

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

AD
AD
AD
AD