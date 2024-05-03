Kuleba, Cameron in Kyiv discuss accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, with main focus on air defense

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine discussed with British Foreign Minister David Cameron in Kyiv the acceleration of military assistance and the next steps to ensure the possibility of using frozen Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

It was great to have David Cameron in Kyiv to focus on speeding up military aid to Ukraine, particularly air defense, as well as our joint preparations for upcoming international events,” Kuleba said on X.

The ministers also focused on the next steps to ensure that frozen Russian assets can be used in the interests of Ukraine.

“I am grateful to the UK for standing foursquare with Ukraine,” Kuleba stressed.