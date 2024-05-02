Facts

12:12 02.05.2024

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

1 min read
Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

Half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Russian ballistic missiles are the real scourge of this war. They’ve been mainly used recently to destroy our energy system. I will dare to say that if another country suffered this scale of energy destruction, it would look much, much worse than Ukraine," Kuleba said in an interview with Foreign Policy.

According to him, "we hold on because we have learned a lot. We are resilient; we know what the stakes are. But just to give an understanding to your viewers, half our energy system is damaged and we still have to run the country, run the war effort, and rally the world's support," Kuleba said.

Tags: #damage #energy_system

MORE ABOUT

19:33 15.04.2024
Ukraine needs alternative energy sources – Zelenska

Ukraine needs alternative energy sources – Zelenska

19:11 05.04.2024
Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

14:18 21.03.2024
Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

10:12 21.03.2024
Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

16:35 02.03.2024
In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

16:24 10.02.2024
Energy system on Sat has five TPP units in reserve, no shortage of electricity

Energy system on Sat has five TPP units in reserve, no shortage of electricity

20:08 31.01.2024
Ukraine's energy system preserved this winter – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's energy system preserved this winter – Zelenskyy

20:49 11.01.2024
NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

19:07 12.10.2023
Some 8.6 mln sq. m of buildings damaged by flooding caused by explosion at Kakhovka HPP dam – survey

Some 8.6 mln sq. m of buildings damaged by flooding caused by explosion at Kakhovka HPP dam – survey

20:43 28.07.2023
Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

First Peace Summit for Ukraine to become platform that will launch future peace process – presidential press service

LATEST

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

AD
AD
AD
AD