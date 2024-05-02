Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

Half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Russian ballistic missiles are the real scourge of this war. They’ve been mainly used recently to destroy our energy system. I will dare to say that if another country suffered this scale of energy destruction, it would look much, much worse than Ukraine," Kuleba said in an interview with Foreign Policy.

According to him, "we hold on because we have learned a lot. We are resilient; we know what the stakes are. But just to give an understanding to your viewers, half our energy system is damaged and we still have to run the country, run the war effort, and rally the world's support," Kuleba said.