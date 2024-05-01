McDonald's plans to open restaurants in Boyarka, Hatne, Chabany

FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which develops the fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's in Ukraine, plans to open restaurants in satellite cities of Kyiv and Lviv, McDonald's Ukraine Development Director Vitaliy Stefurak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"From a strategic point of view, we aim to be present in all key satellites of Kyiv. Currently, we are working to establish establishments in Boyarka, Hatne, and Chabany," Stefurak said.

He added that the company is also working to have establishments in key cities in Lviv region.

"However, negotiations are still ongoing [regarding Lviv region], and as of today, there are no specific cities that I could mention," Stefurak said.