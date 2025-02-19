Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:28 19.02.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers work at Russia's attack site in Odesa

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers work at Russia's attack site in Odesa
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

 Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked overnight at the site of a massive Russian drone attack on Odesa.

"Last night, volunteers of the emergency response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Odesa region worked at the site of a massive Russian drone attack on Odesa. The volunteers provided three victims with first aid and another ten people with first psychological aid," the organization said on Facebook on Wednesday.

A mobile heat station of the Ukrainian Red Cross worked at the location affected by the Russian attack for local residents to warm up, charge their phones, drink warm tea and coffee.

Today, the Ukrainian Red Cross will distribute construction materials to residents for temporary restoration of windows damaged due to the enemy attack.

As reported, Russia carried out a massive attack on Odesa on Wednesday night, resulting in four civilian casualties, including one child. A number of schools, kindergartens and more than 500 residential buildings were damaged, a children's health facility and a kindergarten were significantly damaged. Most households in the city are without power, water and heating supply.

Tags: #odesa #urcs

