One person killed, nine people wounded as enemy shells Kharkiv – Synehubov

A 24-year-old civilian man was killed as a result of Russia's airstrikes against Kharkiv on Tuesday, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The deceased is a 24-year-old man who worked for an enterprise. He was at work when the Russian forces inflicted the airstrike. He passed away due to a shrapnel wound," the official said on the Telegram channel.

Another nine people were injured. Five of them received aid on the spot. Three women, 28, 38, 40, and a man, 42, were hospitalized with blast traumas.

According to Synehubov, one bomb hit the territory of a garage cooperative and a nearby administrative building in the Kyivsky district. More than 40 garages were damaged. Three cars went on fire and another six were damaged. The second strike was inflicted on the Kholodna Hora district, causing damage to two civilian buildings.