20:09 29.04.2024

Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

The number of shelling attacks on Kharkiv City and the Kharkiv axis by the Russian occupation forces has increased recently, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn has said.

"The enemy takes advantage of the proximity of the region's location to the borders of the aggressor state and can reach the city using various means of destruction, and primarily by aircraft that launch missile and bomb strikes. Their number has increased lately. Previously it was 20-30 [guided bombs] per day, and now it is up to 30-40 guided air bombs per day," he said on the national telethon on Monday.

Commenting on rumors spread by the enemy about a possible offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Voloshyn said that "this is a common practice of the enemy" seeking to sow panic among the civilian population, but in fact, on the border with these regions there is not a sufficient number of troops capable of a wide offensive.

"But I can say that in any case, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any scenario," Voloshyn said.

Speaking about the situation in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, the spokesperson of Khortytsia said that although the situation has worsened, it remains under control.

"Of course, the enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative, to break through the frontline. The enemy forces have concentrated their efforts in several directions, creating a significant superiority in forces and means. They attack in some directions, and even have tactical successes," he said.

However, according to him, "at present there are no Russian troops in the city of Chasiv Yar. On the outskirts there were attempts by the enemy to bypass the town near the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka. The enemy has the goal of taking the town in a vice and moving around it in a circle. But all the enemy's attempts are suppressed by our units."

Voloshyn also said that, over the past 24 hours, 170 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded in this axis.

"The enemy continues to storm the town of Chasiv Yar," he said.

