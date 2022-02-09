Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

The European Union has enough grounds to impose new sanctions against Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for its illegal mass issuing of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas. Sanctions for this clear violation of Minsk agreements are long overdue," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He also welcomed COREPER decision to add five persons to the EU sanctions list for facilitating the illegal organization and conduct of elections to Russian Duma in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Crimea is Ukraine. Every violation of international law by Russia will be punished," the minister said.