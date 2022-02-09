Facts

19:50 09.02.2022

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

1 min read
Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

The European Union has enough grounds to impose new sanctions against Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for its illegal mass issuing of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas. Sanctions for this clear violation of Minsk agreements are long overdue," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He also welcomed COREPER decision to add five persons to the EU sanctions list for facilitating the illegal organization and conduct of elections to Russian Duma in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Crimea is Ukraine. Every violation of international law by Russia will be punished," the minister said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #passports #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:56 09.02.2022
Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

13:45 09.02.2022
Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

11:46 09.02.2022
Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

09:41 09.02.2022
Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

20:14 08.02.2022
France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

18:48 08.02.2022
Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

18:38 08.02.2022
Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

17:28 08.02.2022
Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

10:37 08.02.2022
Ukraine registers 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over day, 15,193 recovered, 255 died – ministry

Ukraine registers 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over day, 15,193 recovered, 255 died – ministry

09:59 08.02.2022
Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

LATEST

Saakashvili says met secretly with Lukashenko in London to discourage him from recognizing Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

No Russian officials to attend Munich Security Conference

Kuleba: Macron does not persuade Ukraine to implement Minsk agreements on Russian terms

Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD