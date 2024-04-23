Facts

14:25 23.04.2024

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

1 min read
As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Over the past day, as a result of enemy shelling in Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, one person was killed, one more in Novo-Ovoaleksandrivka, one person was injured in Selydove, head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"Pokrovsky district. One person was killed in Krasnohorivka, another one in Novo-Oleksandrivka of Hrodivska merged territorial community (hromada). Four private houses were damaged in Novohrodivska hromada. A person was injured in Selydove, 14 private houses were damaged. In Kurakhivska community, administrative buildings and three private houses in Hostre, two private houses and an industrial zone in Kurakhivka were damaged," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Also, as a result of the shelling, four houses in Yampol of Lymany hromada, 11 private houses, three high-rise buildings and two non-residential buildings in Chasoyarivska hromada, a house in Siversk were damaged.

In addition, the enemy fired at Yampolivka and Terny, as well as the outskirts of Kostiantynivska hromada.

In just one day, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 15 times. Some 130 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Tags: #attack #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

14:14 23.04.2024
As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

20:10 22.04.2024
Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

16:10 22.04.2024
Prosecutors establishing scale of environmental damage after Russian missile attacks on Trypilska TPP

Prosecutors establishing scale of environmental damage after Russian missile attacks on Trypilska TPP

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

15:20 15.04.2024
Russian forces attack Poltava – local authorities

Russian forces attack Poltava – local authorities

11:36 15.04.2024
Four dead from evening shelling in Siversk - regional administration

Four dead from evening shelling in Siversk - regional administration

09:38 15.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

Zelenskyy announces complication of combat situation in Donetsk direction

20:07 12.04.2024
At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

At least one person killed, one injured in enemy attack on New York

16:35 12.04.2024
Three people injured in shelling of Donetsk region – State Emergency Service

Three people injured in shelling of Donetsk region – State Emergency Service

15:53 12.04.2024
One dead, two injured in Fri enemy attacks on Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

One dead, two injured in Fri enemy attacks on Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Current minister suspected of taking over state land – NABU

Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

LATEST

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

Zelenskyy thanks British PM for allocating largest package of defense aid

Lithuania hands over M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Nine people injured as result of enemy attack by shaheds of Odesa – police

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

Current minister suspected of taking over state land – NABU

Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

We must move from requests for help to offers of cooperation – Lytvynenko

Ukraine to receive GBP 500 mln in additional military funding from UK

AD
AD
AD
AD