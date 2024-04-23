As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

Over the past day, as a result of enemy shelling in Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, one person was killed, one more in Novo-Ovoaleksandrivka, one person was injured in Selydove, head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"Pokrovsky district. One person was killed in Krasnohorivka, another one in Novo-Oleksandrivka of Hrodivska merged territorial community (hromada). Four private houses were damaged in Novohrodivska hromada. A person was injured in Selydove, 14 private houses were damaged. In Kurakhivska community, administrative buildings and three private houses in Hostre, two private houses and an industrial zone in Kurakhivka were damaged," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Also, as a result of the shelling, four houses in Yampol of Lymany hromada, 11 private houses, three high-rise buildings and two non-residential buildings in Chasoyarivska hromada, a house in Siversk were damaged.

In addition, the enemy fired at Yampolivka and Terny, as well as the outskirts of Kostiantynivska hromada.

In just one day, the Russians shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 15 times. Some 130 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the front line.