Number of victims in Dnipro grown to 24 people – region’s head

Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of victims as a result of the morning rocket attack in Dnipro has increased to 24 people, emergency search operations are continuing in the house that is most damaged, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"In Dnipro, the number of victims has increased to 24 people. Emergency search operations are continuing in the most damaged house. According to updated data, five more high-rise buildings and two private houses, three educational institutions, seven administrative and office buildings, a market, shops and trade pavilions, a hotel, a service station were damaged. And also almost fifty cars. The infrastructure of the city has also been destroyed," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the number of victims in Synelnykivsky district increased to seven people, more than 60 private houses, cars, an enterprise were damaged, and a solar power plant was destroyed.

 

