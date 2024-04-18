President speaks at European Council, World Bank meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a special meeting of the European Council and a ministerial roundtable of the World Bank on Wednesday, April 17.

"Of course, anti-aircraft warfare and the frontline are top priorities. Now is the time that everyone in Europe, in the free world, should use to strengthen — to increase the production and supply of weapons, and in general to strengthen the determination. The normal life of the world depends on determination, and Europe cannot afford to waste this time for the sake of our common security," he said in a daily video address, speaking about his speech at the European Council.

"Before the European Council meeting, I addressed the participants of the discussion at the World Bank, attended by major global financiers — the Ministers of Finance of our partner countries and the heads of the leading financial institutions. We are working to ensure the adequate financial foundation for Ukraine which is essential for its defense against Russian aggression," the head of state said.

"Defense and reconstruction, social stability — all of this requires funding and long-term support programs. And finally, we need decisive actions to make the frozen Russian assets work for our defense against Russian terror," he said.