White House regards it necessary to consider issue of assistance to Israel and Ukraine in Representatives House this week

The U.S. administration regards it important to consider bills on assistance to Israel and Ukraine in the House of Representatives this week, White House Adviser John Kirby said.

“The important thing is that the House moves this week to help us get security assistance for Israel, Ukraine, and also for the Indo-Pacific,” Kirby said a briefing.

“And as for the details, we’ll wait and see what the Speaker [of Representatives House] comes up with,” he stressed.

At the same time, according to him, the White House doesn’t support a standalone bill that only funds Israel, because Ukraine needs munitions too.”

Earlier, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he intends to submit separate bills on assistance to Ukraine and Israel to Congress this week.