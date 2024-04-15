Facts

20:28 15.04.2024

Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

2 min read
Leaders of Ukraine, Norway to sign security agreement at earliest opportunity

 Ukraine and Norway have completed negotiations on concluding a security agreement; the document will be signed at the earliest opportunity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Kyiv on Monday.

"Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway. As always with Norway, substantive and quite practical. Our teams have already completed the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy's press service, the leaders agreed that they would sign this strategic document at the earliest opportunity.

The head of state also informed the interlocutor about the current security situation in the country, in particular about the intensification of massive rocket attacks on critical infrastructure by the aggressor state of Russia.

The situation in the field of air and missile defense of Ukraine was discussed separately, the parties exchanged views on possible areas for expanding assistance from Norway in this matter.

The President of Ukraine thanked Norway for its significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as for the significant military and humanitarian assistance amounting to about $7.1 billion, which Ukraine receives as part of the 2023-2027 Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine.

"We count on the support of the Norwegian government in making a decision to significantly expand the volume of assistance to Ukraine within the framework of this program," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #agreement #security #norway

MORE ABOUT

19:41 15.04.2024
Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

18:03 15.04.2024
Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

20:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

19:12 09.04.2024
Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

Govt terminates agreements with Belarus on cooperation in border regions, interregional and cross-border cooperation

20:29 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

Zelenskyy agrees on Danilov's candidacy for post of new ambassador to Moldova

20:11 22.03.2024
Ukraine's govt proposes to terminate participation in CIS agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities

Ukraine's govt proposes to terminate participation in CIS agreement on mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities

20:00 15.03.2024
Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

19:21 08.03.2024
PM: Govt approves draft memo, loan agreement within Ukraine Facility to raise EUR 6 bln in spring 2024

PM: Govt approves draft memo, loan agreement within Ukraine Facility to raise EUR 6 bln in spring 2024

20:53 07.03.2024
Norway allocates $153 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine in third countries – PM

Norway allocates $153 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine in third countries – PM

19:31 05.03.2024
Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on cooperation to ensure uniformity of time, frequency measurements

Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on cooperation to ensure uniformity of time, frequency measurements

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

Norway working to provide Ukraine with more Patriot systems – FM

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 mln for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Occupation forces hit school in Lukyantsi, two people dead, one person wounded

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Shahed UAVs in skies of Ukraine sound same as in skies of Middle East

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

Ukraine's rocket forces strike four enemy drone control points

Enemy inflicts 15 missile, 18 air strikes, shells more than 115 settlements of Ukraine

Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO with Icelandic counterpart

No civilian infrastructure destroyed after attack on Kropyvnytsky – authorities

Lithuania to allocate EUR 3 mln for production of FPV drones for Ukraine

Russia continues to seek to recruit foreign nationals to join war against Ukraine, trying to avoid further unpopular domestic mobilization measures – UK Defense Intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD