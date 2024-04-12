Facts

11:56 12.04.2024

European Commission Directorate for Humanitarian Aid: We want to prevent any disruptions in education of Ukrainian children

3 min read
European Commission Directorate for Humanitarian Aid: We want to prevent any disruptions in education of Ukrainian children

Children are the future of Ukraine, it is important to prevent any interruptions in education, Director for Neighborhood the Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) at the European Commission Andreas Papaconstantinou stressed.

“From a general perspective, the European Union is the only top donor in the world that dedicates 10% of overall humanitarian funding to what we call Education-in-Emergencies. Why do we do that? Because we want to ensure that no generation is lost. We want to ensure that the human capital in the countries we invest in through our programs is maintained because they are the future. The children are the future of Ukraine. What we want to do is to prevent any disruption in education,” Papaconstantinou said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He added that "light and medium rehabilitation" of schools is needed to return children to school. Thus, the European Union is creating high-quality bomb shelters in Ukraine in order to move from online education to offline education.

“We want to establish digital learning spaces as well because we need to rely also on technology. We believe these programs are instrumental in providing relief to children. , who are the most traumatized by the conflict. They need to go back to a safe space with other kids where they have psychosocial support. And we provide it through our programs,” Papaconstantinou noted.

According to him, the European Union provides support through catch-up learning projects for the kids who had a disruption in their education, as well as for teachers.

“So, we've done it already in many cases from the basic approach to education and emergencies to more sophisticated and good learning outcome-based approaches, meaning that what teachers and kids are going to achieve through this process is going to be a quality outcome. And, interestingly, the Ukraine crisis theater provides us with a platform to propagate the idea that even when there is an active war with missiles and drones, kids can continue to get educated,” Papaconstantinou added.

The European Union has so far supported the light and medium repairs of around 140 schools and bomb shelters, while works from our partners are currently ongoing in another 100 schools and shelters.

“The repairing of schools and shelters remains a priority for us going forward, as this is paramount to facilitate safe access to face-to-face learning in Ukraine,” the European Commission representative said.

Tags: #education #children #papaconstantinou

MORE ABOUT

11:32 12.04.2024
Humanitarian situation in areas close to front line in Ukraine very serious - Directorate of European Commission for Humanitarian Aid Operations

Humanitarian situation in areas close to front line in Ukraine very serious - Directorate of European Commission for Humanitarian Aid Operations

11:10 12.04.2024
As long as Ukraine needs humanitarian assistance as a consequence of this brutal war of aggression by Russia, we will be with you - EU Humanitarian Aid director

As long as Ukraine needs humanitarian assistance as a consequence of this brutal war of aggression by Russia, we will be with you - EU Humanitarian Aid director

10:50 12.04.2024
Issue of mine clearance in Ukraine is one of main priorities for EU - Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate

Issue of mine clearance in Ukraine is one of main priorities for EU - Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate

19:42 05.04.2024
Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

09:15 28.03.2024
Juvenile prosecutors: 537 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Juvenile prosecutors: 537 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

19:34 20.03.2024
U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

19:10 08.03.2024
Save Ukraine director: Ten more children returned from occupation to Ukraine

Save Ukraine director: Ten more children returned from occupation to Ukraine

12:13 19.02.2024
URCS transfers humanitarian aid to children undergoing rehabilitation in Ivano-Frankivsk region

URCS transfers humanitarian aid to children undergoing rehabilitation in Ivano-Frankivsk region

14:24 17.02.2024
URCS implementing project to expand employment opportunities in five regions

URCS implementing project to expand employment opportunities in five regions

14:56 02.02.2024
Ukraine, Canada to create new intl coalition for return of Ukrainian children

Ukraine, Canada to create new intl coalition for return of Ukrainian children

AD

HOT NEWS

There’re already more than 36,000 entries in register of missing persons under special circumstances, most of missing to be found after our Victory – Commissioner

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

JKX Oil&Gas abandons sale of assets in Hungary, intends to become mid-sized energy company in CEE

LATEST

Cabinet creates coordination center for integrated border management

There’re already more than 36,000 entries in register of missing persons under special circumstances, most of missing to be found after our Victory – Commissioner

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Cabinet appoints Sybiha as first dpty FM

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

JKX Oil&Gas abandons sale of assets in Hungary, intends to become mid-sized energy company in CEE

Esculab medical lab co-founder declares risks of stopping network, non-payment of salaries and taxes due to attempted raider takeover

Defense forces destroy 16 out of 17 UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

AD
AD
AD
AD