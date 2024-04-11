If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

If there is no help from partners, Ukraine will lose soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"If there is no help, it will be very difficult for us. We will lose our people, we will lose our absolutely priceless warriors. And the issue is not only in the territories, when someone spreads such Russian narratives that the issues are only in the territories. Territories are also important to us, because if you do not restore your territorial integrity, then there is no respect for you, for your sovereignty. And then it's a frozen conflict, and it will be a matter of time before Putin returns again," he said at a briefing in Vilnius on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, "the platform for political regulation is the proposed Peace Summit, which will be held in June ... There will be a detailed map developed at the end of this war in terms of a just peace. And after that, this document will be worked out at the technical level and an opportunity will be given in one format or another, all this will be decided at the first summit, how to force Russia to take these steps, and these steps towards a just peace."