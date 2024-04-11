Facts

21:26 11.04.2024

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

2 min read
If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

If there is no help from partners, Ukraine will lose soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"If there is no help, it will be very difficult for us. We will lose our people, we will lose our absolutely priceless warriors. And the issue is not only in the territories, when someone spreads such Russian narratives that the issues are only in the territories. Territories are also important to us, because if you do not restore your territorial integrity, then there is no respect for you, for your sovereignty. And then it's a frozen conflict, and it will be a matter of time before Putin returns again," he said at a briefing in Vilnius on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, "the platform for political regulation is the proposed Peace Summit, which will be held in June ... There will be a detailed map developed at the end of this war in terms of a just peace. And after that, this document will be worked out at the technical level and an opportunity will be given in one format or another, all this will be decided at the first summit, how to force Russia to take these steps, and these steps towards a just peace."

Tags: #assistance #partners #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:12 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

18:28 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

16:24 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Czech President Pavel in Vilnius

Zelenskyy meets with Czech President Pavel in Vilnius

11:49 11.04.2024
Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy arrives to Lithuania to participate in Three Seas summit, sign new bilateral security agreement

12:51 10.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Idea of giving up territories to Russia for peace - primitive

Zelenskyy: Idea of giving up territories to Russia for peace - primitive

20:44 08.04.2024
Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

09:15 05.04.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

Zelenskyy discusses with military leadership protection of Kharkiv, Sumy and southern regions with air defense

10:01 04.04.2024
Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

20:05 03.04.2024
Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

15:30 03.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

Russian army fired 20 Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles last night, 16 of them shot down – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

Mobilization law to help military leadership – Zelenskyy

GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

Third evacuation train arrives from Pokrovsk to Rivne region

AD
AD
AD
AD