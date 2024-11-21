Facts

First school for training operators of unmanned ground systems created

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The first school for training operators of unmanned ground robotic systems has been created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine at one of the training centers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the training of future specialists has already begun.

Servicemen are undergoing training in about 10 different types of unmanned ground robotic systems – logistics, special and engineering. Work continues on scaling the project and improving it in the direction of increasing the efficiency of training and providing an appropriate educational and training base.

"The training of operators of unmanned ground systems is carried out according to a clearly defined program with the receipt of the corresponding military registration specialty. To ensure the proper and high-quality level of training, specialized software has been created and training samples of unmanned ground systems are used. It is extremely important that future specialists have not only theoretical knowledge, but also practical skills and abilities. All this is supported by due attention to the duration of the unmanned ground system crew training process. We should not wait for the future, but are obliged to confidently step towards it. One of the ways to develop the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to search for and implement innovative solutions in the field of training operators of unmanned ground systems," said Vitaliy Dobriansky, Head of the Innovation Activity Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

