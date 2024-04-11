Facts

Third evacuation train arrives from Pokrovsk to Rivne region

"Volunteers of the Rivne regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other non-governmental organizations, met the evacuees," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Facebook on Thursday.

The volunteers helped arrivals get off the train, carry things, receive humanitarian aid, and transport passengers with limited mobility. In addition, volunteers set up a point where people could have a snack, get the necessary information, and first medical or psychological aid. Volunteers organized psychosocial support activities for children.

As reported, Pokrovsk is located in the area that undergoes constant shelling attacks by the Russian army.

 

