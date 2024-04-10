Facts

18:11 10.04.2024

Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

1 min read
Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference in June aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, Reuters said on Wednesday citing the government's statement.

Switzerland said in January it would host a peace summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has since held talks with the EU, G7 member states and countries such as China and India to garner their support.

"There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process," the Federal Council said in the statement.

The conference will be held June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne. It will aim to create a framework favourable to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine as well as "a concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process."

Swiss authorities have yet to disclose a full list of participants.

Tags: #conference #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

18:16 10.04.2024
Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

16:01 10.04.2024
Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

15:51 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians do not support current any active political party coming to power after war – survey

Most Ukrainians do not support current any active political party coming to power after war – survey

14:35 10.04.2024
There’re more people in Ukraine who believe that events in country wrongly developing – opinion poll

There’re more people in Ukraine who believe that events in country wrongly developing – opinion poll

13:49 10.04.2024
Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

Most Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, more than half of them believe it will happen no later than in two years – opinion poll

21:12 02.04.2024
Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

11:42 01.04.2024
Poll: 53.9% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that those who evade mobilization can be understood – 'no one wants to die'

Poll: 53.9% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that those who evade mobilization can be understood – 'no one wants to die'

11:35 01.04.2024
Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

11:23 01.04.2024
Over 50% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukraine should restore its nuclear potential – survey

Over 50% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukraine should restore its nuclear potential – survey

11:22 01.04.2024
Poll: Some 39.4% of respondents believe that withdrawal of Russian troops from territories captured since Feb 24, 2022 may be considered victory for Ukraine; 26.2% disagree

Poll: Some 39.4% of respondents believe that withdrawal of Russian troops from territories captured since Feb 24, 2022 may be considered victory for Ukraine; 26.2% disagree

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

LATEST

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Nordic, Baltic states establish Consultative Group to support Ukraine – Kuleba

Stoltenberg says Ukraine's strikes against Russian military targets outside Ukrainian territory acceptable

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Germany will transfer about 400 generators to Ukraine – embassy

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine with drones, mine clearing equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD