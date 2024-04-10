Switzerland to host Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16

The Swiss government will host a two-day high-level conference in June aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine, Reuters said on Wednesday citing the government's statement.

Switzerland said in January it would host a peace summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has since held talks with the EU, G7 member states and countries such as China and India to garner their support.

"There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process," the Federal Council said in the statement.

The conference will be held June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne. It will aim to create a framework favourable to a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine as well as "a concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process."

Swiss authorities have yet to disclose a full list of participants.