Three people, incl one child, killed as result of attack on Lyptsi – Synehubov

Three people were killed as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on the village of Lyptsi on Wednesday, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Three people were killed as a result of an attack on Lyptsi: a girl, 14, and women, 43 and 59. A young man, 16, and a woman, 34, were injured. The operations to clear the rubble continue," he said on the Telegram channel.