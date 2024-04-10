Facts

09:19 10.04.2024

Air defense destroy 14 attack UAVs, two X-59 missiles

Air defense destroy 14 attack UAVs, two X-59 missiles

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 17 shaheds at night, the air defense destroyed 14 of them, as well as two X-59 cruise missiles, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

"On the night of April 10, 2024, the enemy attacked with 17 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda, two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea," the message says.

It is reported that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down two X-59 guided aviation missiles in Odesa region and 14 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack, the Air Force added.

