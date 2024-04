As a result of Russian shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, at least one person was killed and three injured, said Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"Chasiv Yar was shelled: a 77-year–old woman was killed, six private houses were damaged," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, Selydove turned out to be under fire – the enemy got into the 9th floor there, it is known about three wounded.