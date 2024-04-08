Facts

19:21 08.04.2024

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

1 min read
As a result of a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in Zaporizhia, three people were killed, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Three lives were cut short by an enemy missile strike on an industrial facility in Zaporizhia. Eight people received injuries of varying severity," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

Fourteen buildings were previously damaged, including seven high-rise buildings, a health facility and a cultural institution.

 

Tags: #zaporizhia #shelling #region

