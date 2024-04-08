AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 890 enemy personnel, 13 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, three MLRS, 40 UAVs, 42 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 8, 2024 approximately amount to: about 448,400 people of military personnel (plus 890) people, 7,087 tanks (plus 13) units, 13,575 armored combat vehicles (plus 24) units, 11,356 artillery systems (plus 40) units, 1,039 MLRS units (plus three) units, 751 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 347 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 8,996 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 40), 2,065 cruise missiles (plus one), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 15,110 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 39) units, 1,867 special equipment units (plus three)," a message posted on Facebook on Monday morning reads.