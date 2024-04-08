Facts

17:45 08.04.2024

AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 890 enemy personnel, 13 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, three MLRS, 40 UAVs, 42 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 8, 2024 approximately amount to: about 448,400 people of military personnel (plus 890) people, 7,087 tanks (plus 13) units, 13,575 armored combat vehicles (plus 24) units, 11,356 artillery systems (plus 40) units, 1,039 MLRS units (plus three) units, 751 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 347 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 8,996 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 40), 2,065 cruise missiles (plus one), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 15,110 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 39) units, 1,867 special equipment units (plus three)," a message posted on Facebook on Monday morning reads.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:34 08.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

20:38 05.04.2024
Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

20:34 05.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

09:49 04.04.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 670 invaders, 29 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 670 invaders, 29 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

09:17 04.04.2024
Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 20 Shaheds, air defense destroys 11 – General Staff

Invaders attack Ukraine at night with 20 Shaheds, air defense destroys 11 – General Staff

20:37 03.04.2024
Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV

Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV

10:35 02.04.2024
Russians lose 780 military over day – General Staff

Russians lose 780 military over day – General Staff

20:41 01.04.2024
Enemy mounts 7 missile, 61 air attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Enemy mounts 7 missile, 61 air attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

19:56 01.04.2024
Ukrainian aviation attacks seven places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Ukrainian aviation attacks seven places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

14:07 30.03.2024
Occupiers continue to attack positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in six areas, 72 clashes per day on battlefield – General Staff

Occupiers continue to attack positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in six areas, 72 clashes per day on battlefield – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

LATEST

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Russians fire at Chasiv Yar, one person killed

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Ukrainian schools abroad need curricula, textbooks – Reintegration Ministry

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Auditors from NATO member states join newly created Defense Ministry’s Audit Committee

SPF completes inventory of 806,000 ha of state land, determines list of enterprises subject to priority privatization

AD
AD
AD
AD