Kuleba, Cameron agree on next steps to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine, primarily Patriot

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has agreed with British Foreign Minister David Cameron on the next steps to find and deliver additional air defense systems to Ukraine, primarily Patriot air defense systems.

“I spoke with David Cameron. Following up on our discussions at NATO HQ last week, we coordinated next steps to find and deliver additional air defense systems, first and foremost “Patriots”, to Ukraine. I appreciate David's proactive approach aimed at getting things done,” Kuleba said on X.