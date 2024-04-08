Facts

16:46 08.04.2024

Kuleba, Cameron agree on next steps to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine, primarily Patriot

1 min read
Kuleba, Cameron agree on next steps to find additional air defense systems for Ukraine, primarily Patriot

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has agreed with British Foreign Minister David Cameron on the next steps to find and deliver additional air defense systems to Ukraine, primarily Patriot air defense systems.

“I spoke with David Cameron. Following up on our discussions at NATO HQ last week, we coordinated next steps to find and deliver additional air defense systems, first and foremost “Patriots”, to Ukraine. I appreciate David's proactive approach aimed at getting things done,” Kuleba said on X.

Tags: #defense_systems

MORE ABOUT

11:21 20.04.2023
Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

14:11 04.05.2022
Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

Israeli authorities discuss possibility of supplying defense systems to Ukraine - media

13:04 29.08.2018
Kyiv files request to Washington on purchase of U.S. air defense systems

Kyiv files request to Washington on purchase of U.S. air defense systems

12:51 14.02.2015
U.S. ambassador posts satellite images of Russian air defense systems near Debaltseve

U.S. ambassador posts satellite images of Russian air defense systems near Debaltseve

AD

HOT NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

Russians fire at Chasiv Yar, one person killed

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Ukrainian schools abroad need curricula, textbooks – Reintegration Ministry

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Auditors from NATO member states join newly created Defense Ministry’s Audit Committee

AD
AD
AD
AD