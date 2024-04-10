Zelenskyy: Few dozen air defense systems, sufficient number of modern jets – and there'll be no problem of Russian jets, bombs for Ukrainian cities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his video address to the Delphi Economic Forum, once again called on the allies to provide Ukraine with air defense and fighter jets to protect its infrastructure.

The head of state told the forum about his recent visit to Kharkiv, which is situation at a distance of only 40 kilometers from the border with Russia.

"And such a short distance allows Putin to terrorize this city with glaring brutality. Since the very first days of this war Kharkiv has been hit with Russian rockets. Almost one quarter of the city is burned. Just imagine – every night and every day there is a constant threat that a Russian rocket will reach the city in a few minutes and will hit one of its buildings – residential building or university, a school or an enterprise," he said, adding that later, Russian terrorists began to use Shaheds – Iranian-made drones that allowed them to intensify significantly cruelty against our people, and now Russia began hitting Kharkiv with aerial bombs.

"Putin is now betting a lot on these bombs. On the opportunity to reduce everything to the ruins and then advance to the empty place – a place which had a normal life before Russian war. It is the last – and last effective Putin's bet in this war. His bet is on terror," Zelenskyy said.

"He thinks that his ability to produce and buy artillery from his accomplices will allow him to advance at the frontline while western friends of Ukraine delay the deliveries," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that "has shown that Russia has no jets and no rockets that Ukraine would not be able to shoot down."

"We have shown that even without our own fleet in the Black sea we can win this sea battle and renew the normal traffic of the ships by lifting Russian blockade of our ports. We have proved that when we give no pauses to Russia, we can liberate our land. Just a week ago Kharkiv was in fact in darkness because Russian terrorists destroyed all energy generating facilities in the city. A city with more than a million inhabitants without electricity, mobile connection, even without normal water supply. Now we managed to ensure the supply of energy, and the city is becoming bright and strong again," he said.

According to the head of state, Ukraine can defend normal life even 40 kilometers from Russia but for that we need proper tools.

"And the world has them. Paying attention to this fact now can change everything, exactly as needed. Ukraine does not ask too much. We need air defense systems and fighter aircraft that can protect our cities from Russian terror. Few dozen systems and a sufficient number of modern jets – and there will be no problem of Russian jets and bombs. We need artillery to move the frontline away and restore normal life in the territories occupied by Russia. And we need justice – such pressure on Russia that won't allow Putin to increase his military potential – growing sanctions against Russia, confiscating Putin's assets and zero toleration of Russian disinformation," Zelenskyy said, adding that it depends only on the political will of the partners.

He also said that "it is possible to win this war. But deficits do not advance victory."

The president thanked all partners who understand that "time during this war means life, it is a possibility to save many lives when you do not hesitate with decisions."