Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

The situation in the area of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces remains difficult, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

“The enemy, using advantage in the air, missiles and artillery ammunition, is trying to achieve his goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk region. The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations day and night, using assault groups with the support of armored vehicles. In some directions, he is trying to conduct assault operations using troops, in waves,” Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

He noted that a particularly difficult situation had developed in the Bakhmut direction in the areas east of Chasiv Yar and Klischiyivka, on the Avdiyivka direction - in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Vodiane, Pervomaisk, on the Novopavlivske direction - in the Novomykhailivka area.

“The most severe fighting today continues in the areas of Pervomaisk and Vodiane, as well as east of Chasiv Yar, where the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops. Chasiv Yar remains under our control, all enemy attempts to break into the populated area have failed,” the commander-in-chief emphasized.

In the Lyman, Orikhiv and Kherson directions the situation also remains tense.

“So, in the Lyman direction, the enemy is conducting local offensive operations in the areas of Bilohorivka, Vesele, in the Orikhiv direction - in Robotyne and Verbove in order to restore the lost position, in the Kherson direction - he is trying to oust our troops from the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Krynka area. But there is no success in these areas,” Syrsky said.

At the same time, in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also have some tactical success.

“The defense forces continue to steadily hold their positions and lines, deplete the enemy, and inflict significant losses on them in personnel, weapons and military equipment,” the commander-in-chief concluded.