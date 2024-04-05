Facts

20:03 05.04.2024

Zelenskyy presents awards for second anniversary of region’s liberation in Chernihiv region

2 min read
Zelenskyy presents awards for second anniversary of region’s liberation in Chernihiv region

During his visit to Chernihiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented awards to military and civilians for the defense and liberation of the region from Russian invaders in the spring of 2022, the presidential press service reports.

"Millions of our people fought against the enemy, saved the lives of Ukrainians, defied Russian evil and did everything to make Ukraine survive. Thanks to the popular resistance, it was possible to deploy this war - to stop the invaders and start throwing them out of our native land," Zelenskyy said.

He also called on those present to always remember and be grateful to all Ukrainians who have chosen the path of protecting Ukraine and helping the Ukrainian defense. The participants also observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen Heroes.

Zelenskyy presented soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, police and border guards with the Order of Courage of the III degree and medals for Military Service in Ukraine. In addition, the President awarded medals For saved lives to rescuers and medics who showed courage in resisting the occupiers at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy also awarded the honorary title of Honored Doctor of Ukraine to medical workers.

Oksana Kovalenko, a volunteer and entrepreneur, was awarded the Golden Heart award by the President of Ukraine, it is noted that her company was the only one that worked during the occupation of Chernihiv and provided people with bread.

Tags: #region #chernihiv #awards

MORE ABOUT

20:32 27.03.2024
In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

In Sumy region, Zelenskyy awards people keeping the region afloat during full-scale war

20:54 07.03.2024
Local resident killed during mortar attack in Semenivska community

Local resident killed during mortar attack in Semenivska community

19:46 20.02.2024
Initiative group of national minorities being created in Zakarpattia region

Initiative group of national minorities being created in Zakarpattia region

19:30 22.01.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian missile in Mykolaiv region – Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian air defense destroys Russian missile in Mykolaiv region – Southern Defense Forces

19:31 28.12.2023
More than 100,000 Ukrainians move from Donetsk region since August 2022 as part of mandatory evacuation –Reintegration Ministry

More than 100,000 Ukrainians move from Donetsk region since August 2022 as part of mandatory evacuation –Reintegration Ministry

20:33 15.12.2023
Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

Forty-five mobile groups created in Lviv region to fight shaheds, 55 more planned

20:18 04.12.2023
Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

16:35 23.11.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

11:27 23.11.2023
Modular town for IDPs constructed by URCS put into operation in Chernihiv

Modular town for IDPs constructed by URCS put into operation in Chernihiv

09:59 17.10.2023
More than 60,000 military personnel awarded for participating in battles for country – Zelenskyy

More than 60,000 military personnel awarded for participating in battles for country – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy approves NSDC sanctions against seven individuals, 86 legal entities

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

LATEST

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

Russians carry out 10 missile, 67 air strikes on Ukraine over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Zelenskyy appoints V. Hordiychuk as dpty commander of National Guard – decree

Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Income of top ten companies in agricultural sector increases by 35% in 2023 – Opendatabot index

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Demand for neurological medicines been growing significantly since beginning of 2024 – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD