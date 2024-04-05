Zelenskyy presents awards for second anniversary of region’s liberation in Chernihiv region

During his visit to Chernihiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented awards to military and civilians for the defense and liberation of the region from Russian invaders in the spring of 2022, the presidential press service reports.

"Millions of our people fought against the enemy, saved the lives of Ukrainians, defied Russian evil and did everything to make Ukraine survive. Thanks to the popular resistance, it was possible to deploy this war - to stop the invaders and start throwing them out of our native land," Zelenskyy said.

He also called on those present to always remember and be grateful to all Ukrainians who have chosen the path of protecting Ukraine and helping the Ukrainian defense. The participants also observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen Heroes.

Zelenskyy presented soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, police and border guards with the Order of Courage of the III degree and medals for Military Service in Ukraine. In addition, the President awarded medals For saved lives to rescuers and medics who showed courage in resisting the occupiers at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy also awarded the honorary title of Honored Doctor of Ukraine to medical workers.

Oksana Kovalenko, a volunteer and entrepreneur, was awarded the Golden Heart award by the President of Ukraine, it is noted that her company was the only one that worked during the occupation of Chernihiv and provided people with bread.