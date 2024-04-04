Broad representation of Latin American countries at World Summit fundamentally important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro on Thursday.

“I thanked him for his personal principled stance and for all the OAS declarations, statements and resolutions in support of Ukraine, as well as for the participation in the Crimea Platform,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to the President, the interlocutors discussed the preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

“For Ukraine, it is crucially important that Latin American countries are broadly represented at the Summit,” Zelenskyy stressed.

The parties also touched upon the development of relations between Ukraine and this region, in particular the possibility of holding a Ukraine-Latin America summit.

“We are counting on the OAS support in this area as well,” the President of Ukraine said.

As reported, the inaugural Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula Peace Summit is scheduled to be held this year in Switzerland.