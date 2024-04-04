Facts

10:01 04.04.2024

Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

1 min read
Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on plans for defense and active actions of the Defense Forces at the front for the near future.

"Today there was a long and detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky: our actions in key areas, protecting and strengthening our positions, our pressure on Russian positions, our key plans for defense and active actions for the near future," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Tags: #zelenskyy #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

20:05 03.04.2024
Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

15:30 03.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

13:19 03.04.2024
Zelenskyy, PM of Japan discuss preparation of security agreement

Zelenskyy, PM of Japan discuss preparation of security agreement

21:22 02.04.2024
President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

20:36 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

16:07 02.04.2024
Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace – Zelenskyy

Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace – Zelenskyy

19:44 01.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

16:43 30.03.2024
Attacks on Russian refineries are an answer to destruction of Ukraine's energy grid – Zelenskyy

Attacks on Russian refineries are an answer to destruction of Ukraine's energy grid – Zelenskyy

11:56 30.03.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Pushkareva from post of his commissioner for volunteer activities – decree

Zelenskyy dismisses Pushkareva from post of his commissioner for volunteer activities – decree

20:53 29.03.2024
Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

Zelenskyy’s family income in 2023 amounts to UAH 12.4 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

Zaporizhia NPP again on verge of blackout as one power line disconnected after Russian shelling

LATEST

Number of Russian attacks in March down by 9% vs Feb – British intelligence

Invaders again hit Kharkiv region, civilian died

Stoltenberg, opening meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council: We must strengthen our support for Ukraine

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

Kuleba after talks with Cameron: We expect significant progress on issue of frozen Russian assets this year

Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

Kyivstar attacked by hackers from Russian Military Intelligence, case materials to be sent to The Hague

State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

Zaporizhia NPP again on verge of blackout as one power line disconnected after Russian shelling

URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

AD
AD
AD
AD