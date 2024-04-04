Zelenskyy hears Syrsky's report on plans for defense, active actions of Ukraine's army in near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on plans for defense and active actions of the Defense Forces at the front for the near future.

"Today there was a long and detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky: our actions in key areas, protecting and strengthening our positions, our pressure on Russian positions, our key plans for defense and active actions for the near future," Zelenskyy said in a video message.