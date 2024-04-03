Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV
During the day, units of the missile forces defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery system, one radar station, one electronic warfare station and one control point of enemy UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Also, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.