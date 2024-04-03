Facts

20:11 03.04.2024

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

3 min read
PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Estonia has already completed the development of a compensation mechanism that provides for the use of Russian funds for the needs of Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

"Estonia is today among the leaders in the volume of defense and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine per capita. To date, defense assistance has been provided in the amount of more than EUR 520 million, which is about 1.4% of the country's GDP," the Cabinet of Ministers press service said on Wednesday, citing Shmyhal.

"We appreciate that Estonia's support is becoming long-term. The Estonian government has developed the 'Ukraine Victory Strategy,' which provides for annual defense assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP over the next four years," Shmyhal said.

As Shmyhal said, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Estonia, they discussed in detail the mechanism for compensating for the damage caused to Ukraine by Russia. "Without any doubt, losses must be compensated from frozen Russian assets. Estonia has already completed the development of a compensation mechanism that provides for the use of Russian funds for the needs of Ukraine. We look forward to its final approval," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Separately, the Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the Estonian side for the active practical support of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Estonia recently agreed to become a co-signer of clause 5 of the Formula "Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of territorial integrity."

Shmyhal said Estonia also plays a leading role in the Euro-Atlantic and European integration of Ukraine: "We expect to begin negotiations on our accession to the EU in the coming months. I am confident that Estonia is our reliable partner in this matter."

The head of the Ukrainian government also expressed hope that Estonia will support the decision to extend autonomous measures to liberalize trade. According to him, not only Ukrainian but also European companies benefit from duty-free trade, exporting tens of billions of dollars worth of goods and services to us. "Also, our strategic task is to continue the development of transport logistics. In particular, we consider it promising to involve Ukraine in the Rail Baltica logistics project. This will open up new opportunities for our exports and create another pillar for the Ukrainian economy," the Prime Minister said. Separately, Shmyhal noted the importance of imposing sanctions on agricultural products of Russian and Belarusian origin. He also said Estonia is becoming one of the key partners in the matter of reconstruction.

Tags: #meeting #estonia #pm

MORE ABOUT

13:01 03.04.2024
Shmyhal starts working visit to Estonia

Shmyhal starts working visit to Estonia

11:46 22.03.2024
Putin escalating war against Ukraine all time, will continue to do so - Estonian defense minister

Putin escalating war against Ukraine all time, will continue to do so - Estonian defense minister

18:49 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

20:13 13.03.2024
Yermak, Chinese Ambassador discuss results of visit of PRC govt special rep

Yermak, Chinese Ambassador discuss results of visit of PRC govt special rep

19:44 08.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Erdogan

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Erdogan

19:26 05.03.2024
Stimulating return of Ukrainians from abroad doesn’t provide for administrative measures – Shmyhal

Stimulating return of Ukrainians from abroad doesn’t provide for administrative measures – Shmyhal

21:10 01.03.2024
Macron to discuss war in Ukraine with party leaders in French parliament on March 7

Macron to discuss war in Ukraine with party leaders in French parliament on March 7

19:47 01.03.2024
Zelenskyy, Rutte take part in meeting of visiting military cabinet in Kharkiv, visit metro school

Zelenskyy, Rutte take part in meeting of visiting military cabinet in Kharkiv, visit metro school

20:00 28.02.2024
Zelenskyy, President of North Macedonia discuss creation, with participation of Balkan countries, of hub for rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen

Zelenskyy, President of North Macedonia discuss creation, with participation of Balkan countries, of hub for rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen

14:55 27.02.2024
Estonia will provide military support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of its GDP during four years – PM Kallas

Estonia will provide military support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of its GDP during four years – PM Kallas

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Czech FM: We need more money for shells for Ukraine

Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Stoltenberg: NATO developing new format for providing Ukraine with further long-term, predictable aid

LATEST

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region charged in Sor party financing case

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry initiates creation of military ombudsman, new institution for protection of rights of military personnel

Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD