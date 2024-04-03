Facts

15:36 03.04.2024

Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

2 min read
Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who is on a visit to Kyiv, have signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support, the text of which has been published on the Ukrainian president's website on Wednesday.

"With this document, Finland formalized its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, pledged to provide long-term military and financial assistance, and to step up cooperation with our country in the political, financial, humanitarian, and reform areas. Finland will help Ukraine rebuild its energy sector, assess environmental damage, strengthen border and critical infrastructure protection, and provide medical treatment for Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, the document contains powerful blocks on sanctions, compensation for damages, and bringing the aggressor to justice," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

The agreement also clearly demonstrates Finland's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

The document is valid for ten years and enhances support and protection of Ukraine on its path to NATO and EU membership. The agreement with Finland was signed in pursuance of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023, which was joined by 32 states in total. As of today, our country has already concluded eight bilateral security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland.

