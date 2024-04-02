Zelenskyy announces preparation of steps in control over operation of online casinos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with heads of government agencies, announced the preparation of appropriate steps in the area of control over the operation of online casinos, which will protect the interests of Ukrainians.

"I held a meeting with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Special Communications Service and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with online casinos. There were informative reports. We are preparing appropriate steps that will give the necessary control over the industry and will allow us to protect the interests of society properly," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Last week, the President of Ukraine responded to a serviceman's petition to ban online casinos; in particular, he instructed the head of the SBU, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to provide all the analytics on this matter and propose a solution.