Ukrainian army resumes control over Maryinka, in area of ​​Oleksandrivka strongly restrains offensive of occupiers – General Staff

The Ukrainian army launched a strong counter-offensive in Donetsk direction on Tuesday, resuming control over Maryinka and forcing the Russian invaders to retreat, the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In Donetsk direction, near the city of Maryinka, as a result of the counter-offensive of our troops, the enemy suffered losses and retreated. The units of the Defense Forces resumed control over this settlement," the AFU said.

It notes that hostilities continue in the area of ​​Oleksandrivka (Kherson region) in Pivdennobuzk direction. "The enemy has no success. He is trying to reach the administrative border of Kherson region without stopping shelling settlements," the General Staff said.

They said the enemy did not take active actions in Volyn, Polissia and Siversk directions.

"The movement of damaged equipment of the military units of the Eastern Military District by rail from the territory of Belarus to Russia continues. The Russian armed forces continue to use the airfield network on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in order to deliver air strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities on the territory of our state," the AFU said.

They said that in Slobozhansk direction there is a partial blocking of the city of Kharkiv by the enemy. The occupiers are trying to carry out fire damage to Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure facilities. Enemy units attempted to advance and conduct assault operations south of the city of Izium. They had no success, suffered losses and were forced to retreat to previously occupied positions.

"The Russian occupiers do not stop launching missile and bomb strikes on civilian and military infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine," the General Staff said.