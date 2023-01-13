Govt creates interdepartmental working group to review instruments of control, regulation of business – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has created an interdepartmental working group to revise the instruments of control and regulation of business, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Currently in Ukraine there are almost 1,000 instruments of government regulation for business. A total of 528 permits, 224 licenses, 157 approvals, and dozens of declarations, conclusions, certificates. We have the political will and the political decision to radically reduce all this," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said that to solve this problem, the Cabinet of Ministers is creating an interdepartmental group that will quickly review all the instruments of control and regulation.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in his Telegram channel, the main task of the working group is to consider information from central executive authorities that ensure the shaping of government policy in the relevant areas of economic activity regarding the appropriateness of applying government regulation tools in the relevant areas of economic activity, in particular, in part optimization of procedures for the application of instruments of government regulation of economic activity, replacement of these instruments with other, simpler ones or their abolition, and the expediency of existing instruments.