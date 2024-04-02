Facts

20:36 02.04.2024

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects progress this year in decisions on Russian assets in the U.S. and European jurisdictions.

"Today in The Hague, in the Netherlands, a conference continues on justice for Ukraine, that is, on bringing all Russian murderers and terrorists to justice. This will inevitably be ensured. Thanks to everyone who helps. Thanks to the Netherlands for its leadership. Thanks to the entire team of the International Criminal Court. Everyone countries that are working with us on the relevant point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. And, of course, I want to thank all Ukrainian police officers, every investigator, all detectives, all prosecutors, all experts, everyone involved in investigating Russian war crimes and bringing those responsible to justice responsibility," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

According to him, "today, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine alone have registered more than 114,000 crimes. Crimes related to Russian aggression. Justice must be established in each case so that people feel this and Russia responds legally."

"We are actively working with partners on the assets of the terrorist state and persons associated with it. All frozen Russian assets in various jurisdictions must be aimed at supporting, protecting from Russian aggression and restoring the normal life of our country after Russian terror. This is an unconditional thing. We need real progress in appropriate, completely fair decisions, primarily in the U.S. and European jurisdictions," he said.

