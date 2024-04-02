Facts

16:07 02.04.2024

Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address to the participants of the conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" in The Hague.

He emphasized that justice in respect of Russia's actions is the very line from which the movement towards secure peace may begin.

"Weapons give physical protection, but it is justice that restores the sense of security to life that was protected with the strength of weapons. And justice also brings back the sense of predictability to all global relations. Every potential aggressor should know what awaits him if he ruins peace. It is justice that can ensure this," the head of state said.

He also told the participants of the conference about his visit to Bucha on the second anniversary of the de-occupation of Kyiv region.

"You remember what was revealed when we began to discover the mass burials of tortured Ukrainians. Two years have passed since then and even until now we have not yet identified the names of everyone killed by Russian soldiers – there are still unknown graves in Bucha. It is the same in many other our communities, liberated from Russian occupation. Although various cities and villages are gradually being restored, each of them has a specific feeling – the same for all of them – a feeling that there is still a lot of work ahead – the work precisely for the sake of justice. So that evil finally loses both physically, in reality, at the battlefield, and so that people feel it convincing in their hearts. Just for everyone who comes to power in Russia after Putin to know that justice is stronger than the Kremlin's walls. Only our common work can ensure this," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed gratitude to all countries and state leaders, international organizations, public leaders, representatives of the legal community who support the global work on investigating Russian war crimes and bringing those guilty to responsibility.

"And I ask you not to slow down the pace. We have to do everything possible for the strength of justice so that justice provides real strength to our common security – security from aggressions and terror," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

