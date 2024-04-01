Facts

16:14 01.04.2024

Number of Russian occupiers' victims in Bucha not yet final – police

Law enforcers have not yet established the final number of victims of the Russian invaders in Bucha, Kyiv region, which was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine two years ago, there are still missing people and the search for them continues, Deputy Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Nebytov, who is also the Chief of the Criminal Police, said on Sunday, March 31.

"The police launched more than 116,000 criminal proceedings into the war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. Some 23,000 of them were committed in Kyiv region," he said on the national telethon.

According to Nebytov, after the de-occupation, 422 killed civilians were found in Bucha and a total of 1,190 bodies were found in the Bucha district. The National Police continues to investigate Russian war crimes.

He noted that there are still missing people and the search for them continues. Today, 514 residents of Kyiv region are considered missing. The bodies of 180 people remain unidentified.

The Russian army entered Bucha on February 27, 2022. During the 33 days of occupation, the Russian military committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the Buch district and killed more than 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the town on March 31. It was after the liberation of Kyiv region that the first statements by world leaders were made about the genocidal nature of war crimes by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Tags: #bucha

