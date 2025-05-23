Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:52 23.05.2025

Film about Russian crimes in Bucha wins gold at New York Festivals

1 min read

The Radio Liberty film about Bucha massacres has won the gold award at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards. The winners were announced on the evening of May 22, Radio Liberty reports on its Telegram channel.

"Bucha. The murder of self-defender Pobihay’ is the second part of the investigation by Radio Liberty journalist Dmytro Dzhulai about the mass killings in the town of Bucha in Kyiv region during the Russian occupation in March 2022. It examines in detail the circumstances of the shootings and names the Russian military personnel who may be involved in the execution of the local self-defender member Oleksiy Pobihay," the message says.

The film is available for viewing on YouTube.

Tags: #new_york_festivals #bucha

