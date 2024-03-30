Facts

Zelenskyy dismisses Pushkareva from post of his commissioner for volunteer activities – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Natalia Pushkareva from the post of external commissioner of the President of Ukraine for volunteer activities.

Decree No. 209/2024 dated March 30 was published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, Zelenskyy appointed Pushkareva as an external commissioner for volunteer activities in December 2019.

Before this, on October 28, 2019, at the President's Office, at a meeting of representatives of the volunteer movement from all over Ukraine, the idea of the National Alliance of Volunteers (NAV) under the head of state was presented. Volunteer Natalia Pushkareva was elected NAV coordinator.

According to media reports, Pushkareva, the founder of the Medica Project International Ukraine and General Projects, was an adviser to Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak, and before that, an assistant to the MP of the 4th convocation Oleksandr Bilovol, who was the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine and served as Board Chairman of State Joint Stock Company Medicines of Ukraine.

