AFU attack 12 places of invaders’ concentration over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has attacked ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on Friday on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian aviation also struck one control point and one anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces have defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, two anti-aircraft missile systems and one artillery weapon of the Russian occupiers over the past day.