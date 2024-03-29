During Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities on Friday, no casualties or serious damage - Chernyshov

After the attack by Russian troops on the night of March 29 on the facilities of Naftogaz Group, there were no serious damages, its head Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

“Fortunately, no one among the employees was injured, the situation is under control. Naftogaz Group continues to fulfill its obligations to all clients and work for the energy security of the state,” Chernyshov noted.

As reported, because of the Russian attack on March 22, the ground infrastructure of one of the underground gas storage facilities was damaged. Naftogaz stated that all nominations from customers for gas storage services and capacity reservations continued in full.