09:57 29.03.2024

Air defense destroys 84 air targets overnight: 58 strike drones, 26 missiles – Air Force Commander

Ukrainian air defense overnight destroyed 84 air targets, 58 suicide drones and 26 missiles which the Russian Federation attacked regions of Ukraine with, commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk reported on Friday morning.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 84 air targets were destroyed: 58 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type; 17 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; five X-59 guided aircraft missiles, and four Iskander-K cruise missiles," the message says.

It is noted that on the night of March 29, the enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack UAVs: In total - 99 air attack weapons: 60 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type ( launch area Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk region - Russian Federation); 3 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from three MiG-31K fighters - Ryazan region - Russia); 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (Crimea); 9 X-59 guided aircraft missiles (out of nine Su-34 aircraft - Belgorod region); 4 cruise missiles Iskander-K (Kursk region - Russia); 21 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles (from eleven Tu-95MS strategic bombers - Engels - Russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the strike, the air command added.

