Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has held a telephone conversation with head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Charles Brown.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, during the conversation the parties discussed the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the coming months, issues of necessary U.S. assistance to Ukraine, in particular, to strengthen protection against Russian missile and bomb attacks, the topic of the development of fortifications, and also analyzed some strategic issues for the future of 2024.

"Укрепление украинской армии – долгосрочный стратегический интерес не только США, но и партнеров и союзников по НАТО", – заявил Браун.

"Strengthening the Ukrainian army is a long–term strategic interest not only for the United States, but also for NATO partners and allies," Brown said.