Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has attacked 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on Thursday on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one guided missile was also destroyed by the forces and means of the air defense of Ukraine.

In turn, units of the Ukrainian missile forces have defeated four enemy control points, four air defense systems, two artillery systems and one enemy ammunition depot over the past day.